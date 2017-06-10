British Cycling review verdict could see Jess Varnish take legal action
An "insulted" Jess Varnish is threatening legal action over her removal from the Great Britain cycling team after a much-delayed report criticised governing body British Cycling's handling of her case. Now 26, Varnish was dropped shortly after failing to qualify for the Rio Olympics in the women's team sprint at the World Track Championships in March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Wiltshire Times.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC