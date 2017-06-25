BOXINGPacquiao arrives in Australia, set for title fight vs Horn
Manny Pacquiao was expected to attend church and have a light training session in Brisbane on Sunday after arriving late Saturday for his July 2 world title fight defense against Australian Jeff Horn. The reigning WBO welterweight titleholder left his hometown of General Santos City in the Philippines and landed at Brisbane International Airport on Saturday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABS-CBN News.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC