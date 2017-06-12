Boxing champion Wilder charged with marijuana possession
Heavyweight boxing champion Deontay Wilder was charged Wednesday with misdemeanor marijuana possession, but his lawyer says the marijuana found in his car did not belong to him. Police in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, said in a statement that they arrested Wilder on Wednesday afternoon after they found marijuana in his Cadillac Escalade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May '17
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May '17
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC