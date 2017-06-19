Boris Becker declared bankrupt by Bri...

Boris Becker declared bankrupt by British court

8 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

Boris Becker was declared bankrupt by a British court on Wednesday after the former tennis player failed to pay a long-standing debt. A lawyer for the six-time Grand Slam champion pleaded with a Bankruptcy Court registrar in London for a last chance to pay a debt that Becker has owed to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co.

