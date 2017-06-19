Andy Murray to donate winnings to Gre...

Andy Murray to donate winnings to Grenfell Tower victims

Andy Murray will donate his winnings from this week's Queen's Club Championships to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. At least 79 people are dead or missing and presumed dead following the blaze that tore through the 24-story apartment block in west London, police have said.

