3-on-3 basketball is now officially an Olympic sport - ...
On Friday the IOC announced a number of new events that will be included in the upcoming 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Most notable among these new additions for basketball fans is the inclusion of 3-on-3 basketball for both men and women.
