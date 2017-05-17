Wrestling: U.S. rout undermanned Japan team in Times Square

Team USA got the better of Team Japan under the neon lights of Manhattan's Times Square on Wednesday in an annual charity event to benefit youth wrestlers in the New York area. A block away from where costumed 'super heroes' were nagging tourists to pay for photographs, the Americans won nine out of 10 freestyle matches in the 'Beat the Streets' event, which in the past has brought rival wrestlers from Russia, Iran and Cuba.

