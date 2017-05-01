WNBA star Lauren Jackson speaks of de...

WNBA star Lauren Jackson speaks of dependence on painkillers

9 hrs ago

WNBA star Lauren Jackson speaks of dependence on painkillers Ex-WNBA star Lauren Jackson speaks of nightmare, overcoming use of medication Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qr8mmy FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2012 file photo, China's Gao Song, right, tries stop Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's quarterfinal basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Former Australia and Seattle Storm star Lauren Jackson has spoken of her "nightmare" as she weaned herself off painkillers and sleeping pills when injury forced her retirement from basketball in 2016.

