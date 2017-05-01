WNBA star Lauren Jackson speaks of dependence on painkillers
WNBA star Lauren Jackson speaks of dependence on painkillers Ex-WNBA star Lauren Jackson speaks of nightmare, overcoming use of medication Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2qr8mmy FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2012 file photo, China's Gao Song, right, tries stop Australia's Lauren Jackson during their women's quarterfinal basketball game at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Former Australia and Seattle Storm star Lauren Jackson has spoken of her "nightmare" as she weaned herself off painkillers and sleeping pills when injury forced her retirement from basketball in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC