A number of fire engines are present at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club , where a fire has broken out on a Wimbledon practice court. http://www.independent.ie/world-news/europe/britain/wimbledon-fire-crews-tackling-massive-blaze-on-court-just-weeks-before-tournament-35759231.html A number of fire engines are present at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club , where a fire has broken out on a Wimbledon practice court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent.ie.