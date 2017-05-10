Will Gearey clinches five golds at ASA West Midlands Swimming Championships in Coventry
The Prince Henry's High School pupil shone in the boys' 14-year age group, winning the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, 50m butterfly, 100m butterfly and 100m backstroke. He added a silver medal in the 50m backstroke and clinched bronze medals in the 200m individual medley and the 200m freestyle.
