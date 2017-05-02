VIDEO: Amazing timelapse of Wembley transformed into boxing arena for Joshua vs Klitschko

The 'Home of Football' underwent a remarkable transformation as it played host to a heavyweight encounter, with 90,000 spectators in attendance Not only did the Olympic gold medal-winning heavyweight toast success over an iconic rival, he did so in front of 90,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium. Those in attendance, along with the millions watching around the world, were given quite a show as Joshua got up off the canvas to force an 11th-round stoppage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.