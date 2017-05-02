VIDEO: Amazing timelapse of Wembley transformed into boxing arena for Joshua vs Klitschko
The 'Home of Football' underwent a remarkable transformation as it played host to a heavyweight encounter, with 90,000 spectators in attendance Not only did the Olympic gold medal-winning heavyweight toast success over an iconic rival, he did so in front of 90,000 spectators at Wembley Stadium. Those in attendance, along with the millions watching around the world, were given quite a show as Joshua got up off the canvas to force an 11th-round stoppage.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
