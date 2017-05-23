Vicky Thornley goes it alone in searc...

Vicky Thornley goes it alone in search of Tokyo Olympics gold

9 hrs ago Read more: Enfield Independent

Vicky Thornley is going it alone as she bids to improve on the Olympic silver medal she won in Rio last August. The 29-year-old won double sculls silver with Dame Katherine Grainger and was content with the result after a fraught build-up, but believes she is capable of better at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

