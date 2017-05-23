Vicky Thornley goes it alone in search of Tokyo Olympics gold
Vicky Thornley is going it alone as she bids to improve on the Olympic silver medal she won in Rio last August. The 29-year-old won double sculls silver with Dame Katherine Grainger and was content with the result after a fraught build-up, but believes she is capable of better at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
