USA Gymnastics won't buy famed Karolyi ranch after all Gymnasts have alleged they were sexual assaulted by USA Gymnastics physician while there With criminal investigations of USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar ongoing, much remains unclear regarding what happened at the Karolyi ranch and how much responsibility, if any, falls on the Karolyis. USA Gymnastics has backed out of its purchase of the Karolyi ranch and is exploring alternative sites to hold national team training camps.

