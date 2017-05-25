United players dedicate Europa League...

United players dedicate Europa League success to victims of Manchester attack

Read more: Northwich Guardian

Two days after a suicide bomber killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena, United's fans, players and staff stood unbowed in Stockholm. Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan secured a 2-0 win against Dutch side Ajax and the club's first continental trophy in nine years.

