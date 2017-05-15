Tyson Fury fears UKAD hearing could be delayed to end of year
Tyson Fury and Frank Warren fear the heavyweight's comeback could be delayed until at least the end of the year after the postponement of his hearing with UK Anti-Doping. UKAD charged Tyson and his cousin Hughie Fury with the "presence of a prohibited substance" on 24 June 2016, 16 months after traces of the banned substance nandrolone had reportedly been found in a urine sample he gave in February 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Salisbury Journal.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC