Tyson Fury fears UKAD hearing could be delayed to end of year

Tyson Fury and Frank Warren fear the heavyweight's comeback could be delayed until at least the end of the year after the postponement of his hearing with UK Anti-Doping. UKAD charged Tyson and his cousin Hughie Fury with the "presence of a prohibited substance" on 24 June 2016, 16 months after traces of the banned substance nandrolone had reportedly been found in a urine sample he gave in February 2015.

