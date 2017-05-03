Three more Russian athletes admit to ...

Three more Russian athletes admit to doping

12 hrs ago Read more: Jamaica Observer

Three more Russian athletes including a sprinter stripped of Olympic gold have admitted doping, the country's tainted track and field body said yesterday.RusAF's anti-doping coordinator said she hoped the athletes' admission could help reinstate Russia, which has been barred from international track and field since November 2015 because of large-scale doping. Among the trio was sprinter Yulia Chermoshanskaya, a member of Russia's gold medal-winning 4x100m relay team at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

