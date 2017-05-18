The Latest: 2 future British kings attend Pippa's wedding
There were spring weddings all across England on Saturday, but only Pippa Middleton 's nuptials featured two likely future British kings on the guest list. Prince Harry was at the church as well - without his girlfriend, the American actress Meghan Markle - along with Pippa 's sister Kate, the Duchess of Cornwall, and Princess Charlotte.
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
