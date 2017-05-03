Tennis: Murray confident that Sharapo...

Tennis: Murray confident that Sharapova will play at Wimbledon

Read more: Times of Oman

London: Maria Sharapova is still waiting to hear if she can play at the French Open later this month but men's world number one Andy Murray expects her to be at Wimbledon in July. Sharapova returned last month from a doping ban to reach the semi-finals at the Stuttgart Open, but did not earn enough points to qualify for Roland Garros and is reliant on a wildcard for the qualifying tournament.

