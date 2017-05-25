Struggling Murray needed more time with coach Lendl, says Becker
Boris Becker has suggested Andy Murray could have avoided his dramatic dip in form had his coach Ivan Lendl chosen to spend more time with the British number one. Lendl was by Murray's side at the Australian Open in January, but it was not until last Sunday that they reunited, with the French Open starting in Paris next week.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr '17
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC