Stars galore

A host of the world's finest athletes, headlined by Jamaica's Olympic sprint double champion Elaine Thompson, are to converge on the National Stadium for today's 14th Jamaica International Invitational meet, which will open the IAAF World Challenge series for the season.Action is set to get under way at 5:00 pm with the development events. Thompson, who has been in superb form so far this season, will be the main protagonist on the night, as she is set to feature in the Women's 200-metre to bring down the curtain on what is expected to be an epic, four-hour show.
