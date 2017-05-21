Runner Gabriele Grunewald delays chemo for a few more races
Grunewald delayed her latest cancer treatments a few weeks - with her doctor's consent - in a quest to qualify for the U.S. track and field championships at the end of June in Sacramento, California. Should she reach the time standard, she fully intends on taking the starting line - no matter how she may feel in the midst of chemo for a disease that's gone from her salivary gland to her liver.
