Rendcomb College's top shooting athletes take home medals from Olympic Shooting Experience

18 hrs ago

FOUR of Rendcomb College's top shooting athletes took part in the Olympic Shooting Experience, with pupils bringing home an individual gold and team bronze. Rendcomb College Junior School pupil, Oliver Stanley, 11, was the youngest shot at the event and he teamed with Matthew Krenik, 14, to win the overall bronze medal for the combined Down the Line, Skeet and Sporting Target events.

