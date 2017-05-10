Reid cannot wait for Simplyhealth Great Newham Run
The beginning of a journey to better mental health was only a few 10k away for local runner Chris Reid. Diagnosed with bipolar at just 15, seeing Sir Mo Farah storm to double victory at the 2012 Olympics inspired him to take up the hobby that has changed his life.
