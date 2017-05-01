Recovering from knife attack, Petra Kvitova back at practice

In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, watches her shot during her women's singles match against Wang Yafan of China at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is back at practice, less than six months after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.