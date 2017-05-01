Recovering from knife attack, Petra Kvitova back at practice
In this Oct. 4, 2016, file photo, Petra Kvitova, of the Czech Republic, watches her shot during her women's singles match against Wang Yafan of China at the China Open tennis tournament in Beijing. Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is back at practice, less than six months after being attacked by a knife-wielding intruder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC