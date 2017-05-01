Radcliffe feels plan to overhaul record lists shows lack of respect to athletes
Paula Radcliffe is surprised by the lack of respect being shown towards records set by herself and fellow athletes after European Athletics revealed proposals which could lead to the sport's world records being rewritten. The governing body announced on Monday that its ruling council had accepted a project team's recommendations to overhaul the record lists and eliminate any doping doubts surrounding performances.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Oxford Mail.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
|Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor...
|Mar '17
|Longtime Phart
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC