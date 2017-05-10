PyeongChang? Pyongyang? Olympic Host City Easily Confused

PyeongChang? Pyongyang? Olympic Host ...

News4's Andrea Swalec asked people on the National Mall if they could name where the Olympic host city of PyeongChang is. As the 2018 Winter Olympics approach, some soon-to-be spectators are confusing the host city of PyeongChang, South Korea, with Pyongyang, North Korea.

