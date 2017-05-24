Premier League champion Chelsea calls off parade after Manchester attack Chelsea says it would be inappropriate to hold a parade in London following Monday's bombing. Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2qVzpcm Chelsea captain John Terry, left, holds the trophy with Cesar Azpilicueta after they won the league, following the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Sunday, May 21, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.