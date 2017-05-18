Phelps says he has no plans to return to competition
Michael Phelps pumped his right fist upon completing the final leg for the winning relay team ahead of Australian great Grant Hackett on Saturday. It was another golden moment for the winningest Olympic athlete in history, though don't expect to see him competing on the world's biggest stage again.
