Peter Sagan sprints to Stage 3 win in Tour of California

Peter Sagan was so far back of the leaders after making the final turn to the finish, and turned up the speed so quickly to overcome them, that he couldn't even remember which riders he passed. The world champion freelanced through the peloton near the end of the third stage of the Tour of California, 119.6 miles from Pismo Beach to Morro Bay, then showed his form by out-sprinting Rick Zabel and Simone Consonni - and everyone else, it seemed - on the uphill to the finish line to claim victory Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.