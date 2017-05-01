Omaha to host Olympic swim trials for 4th time, in 2020
The U.S. Olympic swim trials will be held in Omaha in 2020, the fourth straight time Nebraska's largest city will host the event. USA Swimming interim executive director Mike Unger made the announcement at the CenturyLink Center on Monday during a news conference that included Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert.
