Olympic Medalists Raise Awareness About Kids' Mental Health

2 hrs ago Read more: NBC Miami

Olympic gold medalists Michael Phelps and Allison Schmitt are partnering with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to raise awareness about children's mental health. They will chair a discussion Thursday night focused on the mental health care that kids need -- and how families can access mental health resources.

