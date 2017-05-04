Olympic gold medalist used to try to ...

Olympic gold medalist used to try to protect her mother from domestic abuse with a plastic sword

9 hrs ago

Nicola Adams of Great Britain poses with her gold medal during the Team GB flight back from Rio on British Airways flight BA2016 on August 22, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Nicola Adams has spoken about the difficulties she faced growing up with a "controlling" father and claims she tried to protect her mother from him when they argued.

