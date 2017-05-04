Olympic gold medalist Diamond loses gun ownership rights
Two-time Olympic shooting gold medalist Michael Diamond has been convicted of driving and firearms charges and his gun license has been revoked for 10 years. Diamond, a veteran trap shooter, is a six-time Olympian and won gold medals at the Atlanta 1996 and Sydney 2000 Games.
