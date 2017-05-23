Novak Djokovic: From career grand slam to 'crisis'
Novak Djokovic fell to the clay and looked to the sky --- after three hours on court, the elusive French Open title was finally his at the third time of asking. There were no tears like Roger Federer seven years before him, but this was a moment in history and the boy from Belgrade had become the first player to simultaneously hold all four grand slam titles since Rod Laver in 1969.
