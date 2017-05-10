No clear favorite as America's Cup trials near
The America's Cup trials start two weeks from Friday on Bermuda's Great Sound, and the man in charge of sailing's marquee regatta doesn't believe there's an overwhelming favorite, not even two-time defending champion Oracle Team USA. Russell Coutts has been watching practice races between the 50-foot, foiling catamarans.
