Nicola Adams ready for her Leeds return

Twenty years after she poked her head through the back-stage curtains of a smoke-filled working men's club in Saxton Gardens and began her ascent to boxing greatness, Nicola Adams is set for a rather different reception in her beloved home city. Those one hundred or so club show diehards will be replaced by up to 10,000 cheering supporters as the double Olympic champion faces Mexico's Maryan Salazar in her second professional fight at the First Direct Arena in Leeds.

