Nicola Adams: I'm a lot stronger now than I was at London 2012
Nicola Adams insisted her current incarnation would "destroy" the fighter who swept to her historic gold medal at London 2012 after claiming her second professional win in style in Leeds on Saturday night. Adams milked the acclaim of almost 10,000 home city supporters at the First Direct Arena as she rounded off an explosive display by stopping Mexico's Maryan Salazar after 35 seconds of the third round.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Milford Mercury.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|Sat
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC