Nicola Adams expecting to fight off nerves ahead of grand homecoming
Nicola Adams has admitted she expects to have to fight off a bout of nerves as she prepares for her grand homecoming in Leeds on Saturday night. Adams faces Maryan Salazar of Mexico at the First Direct Arena, just a five-minute walk from the smoke-filled working men's club where she made her boxing debut 20 years ago.
