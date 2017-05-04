Nick Willis and Kelsey Forman honoure...

Nick Willis and Kelsey Forman honoured in awards

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Double U20 track and field national champion Kelsey Forman and 1500m Olympic bronze medallist Nick Willis were the key winners in the Athletics Wellington awards at Victoria Universitys Hunter Lounge on May 3. Forty-one awards among 35 categories were presented at the awards dinner, covering track and field, cross country, and road events for both junior and senior athletes, and volunteers in the Wellington and Wairarapa regions. Kelsey Forman, the countrys top U20 middle distance track runner and the national U20 road champion, picked up the Senior Middle Distance runner and the overall female Athlete of the Year awards.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Summer Olympic Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ... Apr 19 learn 2 swim 1
News CPT103388411.jpg Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour Mar '17 Summer phart 2
News Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh... Mar '17 DoublePhartzz 1
News Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac... Mar '17 TeamPhartz 1
News Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med... Mar '17 GymnasticsPhart 2
News Longtime captain Christie Rampone honored befor... Mar '17 Longtime Phart 1
See all Summer Olympic Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Summer Olympic Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,869 • Total comments across all topics: 280,776,457

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC