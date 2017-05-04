Nick Willis and Kelsey Forman honoured in awards

Double U20 track and field national champion Kelsey Forman and 1500m Olympic bronze medallist Nick Willis were the key winners in the Athletics Wellington awards at Victoria Universitys Hunter Lounge on May 3. Forty-one awards among 35 categories were presented at the awards dinner, covering track and field, cross country, and road events for both junior and senior athletes, and volunteers in the Wellington and Wairarapa regions. Kelsey Forman, the countrys top U20 middle distance track runner and the national U20 road champion, picked up the Senior Middle Distance runner and the overall female Athlete of the Year awards.

