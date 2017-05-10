Nick Skelton and Big Star formally re...

Nick Skelton and Big Star formally retire at Royal Windsor Horse Show

13 hrs ago

Olympic champion Nick Skelton bid an emotional farewell to showjumping in the presence of the Queen, and admitted: "I would do it all again if I could." Skelton and his Rio 2016 gold medal-winning ride Big Star both formally retired on the final day of the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

