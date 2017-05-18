Neymar gets break from Brazil during ...

Neymar gets break from Brazil during friendlies in Australia

Read more: The Galveston County Daily News

Neymar was left off the Brazil squad that will travel to Australia for a pair of friendly matches next month. Brazil coach Tite said Friday that the Barcelona striker will instead take some much needed vacation to be better prepared for next year's World Cup in Russia.

Chicago, IL

