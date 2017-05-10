Neighbours fired up over sport-shooting course proposed in Leduc County
The view from Bruce Tegart's property of the proposed outdoor recreation facility, which will feature sport-shooting courses. A group of residents in Leduc County are opposed to a proposed outdoor recreation facility because of its sport-shooting courses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBC News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|Sat
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC