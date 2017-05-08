'My coach blackmailed me into sex, threatened to kill me' 0:0
Baillie Gibson had seen her Olympic dreams dashed after nearly three years dominated by a coach she claims blackmailed her with explicit photos into a sexual relationship. The two-time All-American track and field star wanted to tell her married coach that his threats to expose her as a "whore" were the only reason they were ever together.
