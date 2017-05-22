Muddled Murray searching for form ahe...

Muddled Murray searching for form ahead of French Open

13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Unlike the actual world ranking that is a rolling 12-month points total, the Race standings are a gauge of form since January when everybody starts on zero. With the French Open starting on Sunday, Murray has accrued 1,210 to the 4,915 of Rafael Nadal and looks a pale imitation of the player who won his last 24 matches of 2016 to knock Novak Djokovic off his pedestal and seize power in men's tennis.

Chicago, IL

