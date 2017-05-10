Mike Tyson says 'sky is limit' for An...

Mike Tyson says 'sky is limit' for Anthony Joshua

12 hrs ago

He was boxing's youngest world heavyweight champion, but Mike Tyson believes the "sky is the limit" for British fighter Anthony Joshua. Former Olympic champion Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of a brutal bout in London on April 29, and the 50-year-old Tyson was deeply impressed.

