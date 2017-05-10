Mike Tyson says 'sky is limit' for Anthony Joshua
He was boxing's youngest world heavyweight champion, but Mike Tyson believes the "sky is the limit" for British fighter Anthony Joshua. Former Olympic champion Joshua beat Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of a brutal bout in London on April 29, and the 50-year-old Tyson was deeply impressed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WOI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC