Maria Sharapova takes wildcard decision out of Wimbledon's hands

Maria Sharapova has taken the decision on whether she should be given a wildcard to Wimbledon out of the tournament's hands by announcing she will compete in the qualifying rounds. The Russian, who was denied a place at the forthcoming French Open by the French Tennis Federation earlier this week, has earned enough ranking points since her return to the WTA Tour from a doping ban last month to take part in the preliminaries.

