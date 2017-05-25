Many poor kids can't swim; Olympic ch...

Many poor kids can't swim; Olympic champs throw a lifeline

This June 2015 photo provided by the USA Swimming Foundation shows Olympic gold medalist Cullen Jones giving a swimming lesson to a child in Nederland, Texas, as part of the USA Swimming Foundation's Make a Splash program. A study released Thursday, May 25, 2017, found that found nearly 64 percent of African-American kids, 45 percent of Hispanic kids and 79 percent of children in families with less than $50,000 in annual income have little or no swimming ability.

