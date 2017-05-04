Making waves on the beach: Walsh Jennings will skip AVP tour

Five-time Olympian Kerri Walsh Jennings is looking for a new partner - and a new beach volleyball tour - after rejecting an exclusivity agreement with the AVP that would have locked her into the circuit through the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo. In her first public comments since breaking with the biggest, richest and longest-running domestic tour, Walsh Jennings told The Associated Press on Thursday that the deal lacked the vision to grow the game and was "a death sentence for our sport."

