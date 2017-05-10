Los Angeles could land Olympic Games, but which year?
In this Jan. 25, 2017, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, center, speaks during a news conference in Los Angeles. Los Angeles leaders this week are trying to sell their plan to host the Olympic Games to visiting members of the International Olympic Committee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
|Acton's Sandro, Oehrlein of Georgetown earn med...
|Mar '17
|GymnasticsPhart
|2
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC