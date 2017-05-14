Los Angeles 2024 Olympic venue plan impresses IOC committee in bid visit
Paris, only other city in the running for 2024, now under review by IOC after last week's visit to Los Angeles. Los Angeles 2024 Olympic venue plan impresses IOC committee in bid visit Paris, only other city in the running for 2024, now under review by IOC after last week's visit to Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mequon.
Add your comments below
Summer Olympic Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gennady Golovkin will stop Canelo Alvarez
|May 13
|TooPhart
|2
|Nicola Adams opens up about difficulties in her...
|May 6
|Opens phartz
|2
|The Pennyfather siblings found success, and an ...
|Apr 19
|learn 2 swim
|1
|CPT103388411.jpg
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Maple Ridge cyclist wins Sport BC honour
|Mar '17
|Summer phart
|2
|Double Olympic gold medallist Joanna Rowsell Sh...
|Mar '17
|DoublePhartzz
|1
|Team Sky principal Sir Dave Brailsford gets bac...
|Mar '17
|TeamPhartz
|1
Find what you want!
Search Summer Olympic Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC